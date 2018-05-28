Image caption Police are at the scene in Larne

A man was attacked with bats and pick axe handles in front of a woman and two young children in Larne, County Antrim.

A number of men forced their way into a house in St John's Place on Monday and assaulted the man.

Police say it was "a ferocious and inhumane attack" and those who witnessed it were left "traumatised".

The victim sustained a number of injuries, including a suspected broken leg, and is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

Det Insp Conor McStravick said: "Police received a report that a number of masked men forced entry to the house at around 2:30am on Monday morning and attacked a male occupant with bats and pick axe handles.

"We believe at this time that the men left the area in a vehicle following the attack.

"Our enquiries are at an early stage and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or any suspicious activity in the area, or who has any information which could assist us with our enquiries to contact detectives in Ballymena on 101."