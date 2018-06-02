Plogging tackles Derry plastic pollution

Image copyright DCSDC Image caption Seánna Gillespie pictured plogging on the greenway with her son Shéa

An eco friendly fitness phenomenon that combines jogging with picking up rubbish is being used to combat plastic pollution in Londonderry.

Plogging started in Scandanavia in 2016 but has since gone global.

It comes from the Swedish 'plocka upp' meaning 'pick up'.

Derry's ploggers have been jogging on the banks of the Foyle to mark Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful's Clean Coasts week.

It's the first time a plogging event has been held in the north west.

Derry's Mayor Maolíosa McHugh said he admired the city's ploggers.

"It's perfect for any runners looking to stretch their legs ahead of the Walled City Marathon."

He said plastic pollution was an enduring problem locally.

Image copyright DCSDC Image caption Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Maolíosa McHugh, local mother Seánna Gillespie and her son Shéa, Keep NI Beautiful’s Jodie McAneaney and Council’s Head of Environment Conor Canning pictured on Foyle Valley Greenway

"Sadly, some people have no respect for our environment and plastic bottles, bags and packaging are commonly dumped on some of our most beautiful walkways," he added.

Derry City and Strabane District Council's Head of Environment, Conor Canning said the local authority spends more than £3m annually to address littering.

"The level of plastic pollution is a serious problem which is damaging our rivers, countryside and urban environment.

"Not only is it unsightly and costly to remove, it's really harmful to wildlife, taking decades to degrade," he said.

Public opinion started to turn against plastic following the broadcast of David Attenborough's BBC series Blue Planet II in November 2017.

The series' first episode detailed the damaging impact that single-use plastic is having on the world's oceans.

In January, Prime Minister Theresa May pledged to eradicate all avoidable plastic waste in the UK by 2042.

Ian Humphreys of Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful said people are becoming more socially aware about the dangers of plastic.

"Plastic litter that gets washed into the seas kills untold numbers of sea birds, turtles and marine mammals. The reality is littered plastic kills but it never dies."

He said it was fantastic to see people in Derry get involved "in removing litter from our coast and having a bit of craic at the same time."