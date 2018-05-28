Image caption The incident happened on the Fermanagh lakes at the weekend

A man has been shot in the head with an air gun as he was out on the water at a marina in County Fermanagh at the weekend.

He was hit at about 22:10 BST on Friday at Lochside Marina, Enniskillen.

Police said the man was expected to make a full recovery.

However, they have issued a warning about the dangers of using such guns.

"The use of any firearm, including pellet guns, carries a huge responsibility, and should not be carried on land without the landowners permission," a police spokesperson said.

"There is also massive potential to cause injury to others if they are not treated with respect, even if it is unintentional."