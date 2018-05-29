Image caption Damage was caused to roofs in Ashley Drive in south Belfast

A 26-year-old man has been charged in connection to damage caused to a number of cars and roofs of houses in south Belfast.

The incident happened on Sunday evening in Ashley Drive.

Stephen McAuley, from Kilburn Street in Belfast, is accused of assaulting a police officer and disorderly behaviour.

Image caption Several cars were also damaged by masonry and slates during the incident

He has been released on bail to an address in Bangor on condition he abides by a 21:00 BST curfew.

Another condition of his bail is that he does not go to Ashley Drive.