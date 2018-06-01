Image caption The bursary awards allow language learners to spend time in Irish-speaking areas such as this one in County Donegal

The Department for Communities (DfC) failed to carry out necessary equality tests before cutting an Irish Language bursary scheme.

That is the conclusion of an investigation carried out by the Equality Commission.

The Liofa scheme allowed at least 100 people a year to attend summer Irish language classes in the Gaeltacht.

The £50,000 funding for the scheme was withdrawn by the then DfC minister Paul Givan in December 2016.

It was subsequently restored.

Image caption Members of the Irish-language community gathered at the Department of Communities offices when the funding was cut

The commission's investigation found that DfC failed to assess how withdrawing the Liofa money would affect the promotion of equal opportunities.

When making spending decisions, public bodies like government departments have to ensure that what they are doing is fair and does not disadvantage any group.

They must also try to promote good relations between people of different political opinions, religious beliefs or racial groups.

The Equality Commission has the power to investigate if it believes a public authority has failed to do this.

"No equality assessment information was included"

The Equality Commission found that, with regard to Liofa: "When department officials made a submission to the minister in December 2016 for a decision on the options presented, no equality assessment information was included for the minister's consideration."

"The investigation found that the department failed to comply with its equality scheme, in that it did not take into account any equality assessment carried out in relation to the policy," the commission said.

The commission also criticised DfC's handling of the Community Halls pilot programme.

It was set up in 2016 to pay for the maintenance and refurbishment of community halls.

The commission also found that the department did not assess the likely impact of the programme on promoting equality of opportunity.

The chief commissioner, Michael Warlow, said that the commission had made a number of recommendations they expected DfC to implement.

"The department should have undertaken screening and equality impact assessment at appropriate times to inform the development and decision making on both the scheme and the programme," he said.

"Our investigation found that this did not happen in either case and the minister was not furnished with appropriate equality assessment information."

"Any continuation of either funding programme must be informed by equality assessments in the future."

"We have asked the department to report on the implementation of the recommendations within six months."

However, there are no further sanctions the commission can impose on the department for its failings.