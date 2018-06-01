Image caption Sammy Wilson said the proposals had not been discussed with the DUP

DUP MP Sammy Wilson has dismissed alleged proposals to give Northern Ireland joint EU and UK status.

The Sun newspaper said on Thursday that plans were being drawn up by Brexit Secretary David Davis for a "buffer zone" on the border with the Republic of Ireland.

However, on Friday, the East Antrim MP said the plans were as "at best contradictory".

He added that the proposals had not been discussed with his party.

The scheme is understood to be under consideration as a potential way of breaking the deadlock over future customs arrangements ahead of a crunch summit of EU leaders on June 28-29.

However, in a statement on Friday, Mr Wilson said: "The status of the latest leaked proposals about how the border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic would be dealt with when we leave the EU is unclear," he said.

"First of all, to suggest that Northern Ireland be tied to both EU and UK regulations, when one of the objectives of leaving the Single Market is to allow the UK to set its own regulations, raises the question: 'Which regulations apply to Northern Ireland if and when the UK and the EU regulations diverge?'

"Secondly, who will make the judgement as to which regulations should apply? Will it be the EU or the UK? Will it be the UK courts or the European Court of Justice?"

'Convoluted arrangements'

Mr Wilson also suggested the purpose of the 'border buffer zone' appears less clear.

"Whilst the idea seems to be that movement can take place within the buffer zone, what happens to trade from outside the buffer zone when it crosses into that zone - do checks have to be carried out there?

"These convoluted arrangements only arise because of the government's failure to make it clear to the EU that, regardless of Barnier and EU negotiators' attempts to keep us in the Customs Union and the Single Market, we are leaving."

Mr Wilson said border problems can be dealt with "using existing technology and administrative arrangements along with the proposed enhancements of those by people like Karl Larrson".

He added: "Instead of moving from one set of half-cooked ideas to the other it is now time for the government to put down its foot and make it clear to EU negotiators that the prime minister stands by her commitment that no deal is better than a bad deal."

'Unique solution'

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin has said a buffer zone "would merely move the problem away from the border and hide a hard border in a buffer zone".

However, the party added: "It appears that the British government is finally accepting that a unique solution is required for the north of Ireland."