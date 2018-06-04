Image caption The teenagers were knocked down on Croaghrim Road almost 10 years ago

The mother of a teenager who was killed on a road in Fermanagh has told a second inquest she and her husband ran to their daughter as she lay on the road.

Debbie Whyte, 14, died along with Nathan Gault, 15, after they were hit by a car in Florencecourt in 2008.

They had got off a school bus shortly before they were knocked down.

Debbie's mother, Ann Whyte, told the court she was never asked for a statement about what she saw.

The attorney general ordered a fresh inquest after Mrs Whyte contacted the Ombudsman in 2012 with concerns about phone use in relation to the accident on Croaghrim Road.

'Body found in garden'

Mrs Whyte was composed on the witness stand in Omagh Coroner's Court as she recounted how, on the day the teenagers were knocked down, she and her husband had been at a shop about a mile and a half away when her mother-in-law phoned.

She told them there had been an accident and Debbie was hurt. The schoolgirl died in hospital the next day.

Nathan Gault's body was later found in his uncle's garden.

A third teenager, Wayne Manley, was unhurt.

Image caption Flowers and notes were left at the scene in 2008

Mrs Whyte said she had never been asked by police to make a statement about what she saw on the day, although her husband did make a statement.

The school bus driver, Alan Wylie, said he too had never been asked to make a statement until he was contacted in 2012.

Another witness, Darren Ferris, did make a statement around two months after the deaths.

He was driving on Croaghrim Road on that day and said it was darker than usual and there were no streetlights on the road.

He said he had seen the three children walking, three abreast.

When asked by the coroner's representative what he found unusual about that, he said he thought it was dangerous.

A first inquest in 2010 concluded wearing "illuminating clothing" could have prevented their deaths.