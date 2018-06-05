Ombudsman rejects cracked TV complaint

An allegation PSNI officers smashed a TV while searching a bedroom has been rejected because it was not there.

The Police Ombudsman rejected a complaint that "officers left a trail of destruction during a house search" after watching video evidence.

It showed that no set was in the room at the time, despite the complainant producing a television with a cracked screen.

It was also claimed officers had spilt washing powder and washing up liquid.

But video evidence recorded in the kitchen by police during the search showed no evidence of that.

'Cold van'

"The video also showed that police had conducted the search in a professional and considerate manner," the Police Ombudsman investigator said.

She said there was no evidence of police misconduct in relation to any aspect of the man's complaints.

The investigating officer also rejected claims that police had deliberately mistreated the complainant by making him wait in a cold police van for four hours, without food and without being allowed to use the bathroom.

She established the man had been detained in a police van for three hours, but had been allowed to use the bathroom.