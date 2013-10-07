Derry City Council bombs: CCTV footage released

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The footage shows the man wheeling the bicycle along the River Foyle walkway

Police in Londonderry have released CCTV footage of a man suspected to have left two bombs outside the city's council offices in September 2012.

A pipe bomb and booby-trap bomb on a timer were both made safe by the Army on 20 September 2012.

The pipe bomb was left in a holdall and was at one point lifted by a Foyle Search and Rescue volunteer.

The booby-trap was attached to a bicycle which was chained to the railings at the back of the offices.

Police issued images of the suspect on Monday along with photos of the rucksack and a similar bicycle.

The footage shows the man wheeling the bicycle along the River Foyle walkway and a short time later retracing his steps, having left the rucksack and bicycle behind.

Chief Inspector Jon Burrows said: "Either device had the potential to kill or injure anyone in the vicinity, had they exploded.

"The second device on the bike was timed to go off when the security forces were in the area dealing with the first device in the rucksack.

"The bike bomb was on a walkway that is frequently used by walkers and joggers and people on their way home from a night out. We were lucky that no one was killed or seriously injured."

The police have asked anyone with information to contact them on 0845 600 8000 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.