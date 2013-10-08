Londonderry teenager hit by car critically ill
- 8 October 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A teenager who was hit by a car in Derry on Monday night has been transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast in a critical condition.
Police said the 17-year-old boy was on the Buncrana Road around 20:30 BST when he was hit by the car.
The road was closed for a number of hours but has since reopened.