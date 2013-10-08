Londonderry teenager hit by car critically ill

Image caption The Buncrana road was closed after 20:30 BST on Monday

A teenager who was hit by a car in Derry on Monday night has been transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast in a critical condition.

Police said the 17-year-old boy was on the Buncrana Road around 20:30 BST when he was hit by the car.

The road was closed for a number of hours but has since reopened.