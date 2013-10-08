Fermanagh man pleads guilty to sex abuse

Image caption The case was adjourned at Londonderry Crown Court until 24 October

A 54-year-old man from County Fermanagh has pleaded guilty at Londonderry Crown Court to 18 charges of sexually abusing two girls over a six-year period.

The court heard that the abuse started in 1974.

The defendant can not be named for legal reasons.

He pleaded guilty to 11 charges of indecently assaulting two female children and guilty to seven charges of committing gross indecency with or towards the victims.

The defendant was ordered to sign the sex offenders register following his admissions.

The case was adjourned until 24 October and the defendant was released on continuing bail.