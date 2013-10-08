Kevin Clarence jailed over Limavady armed robbery bid

Image caption Clarence has 71 previous convictions

A man has been jailed for 14 months for trying to rob a shop while armed with a knife.

Kevin Clarence, 20, from Glenview Drive in Limavady, County Londonderry, was also banned from going within 50 metres of the shop for five years.

During the robbery attempt, Clarence wore a white plastic bag over his head in a bid to conceal his identity.

Staff recognised him because he was a daily customer who had previously offended at the same shop.

One of the staff shouted at Clarence '"get out Kevin" when he attempted to take money from the tills.

Clarence, who told the police his actions were a prank, has 71 previous convictions and was jailed last week for six months for two assaults.

The judge sentenced Clarence to a further three years and four months for the shop offence. Clarence was ordered to serve 14 months in prison and 26 months on licence.

He said small shops were the lifeblood of the community and staff members had to be protected.