Derry City Council bombs: Man released

Image caption Police say security forces were the target of two bombs left in Londonderry

A man arrested over an attempted double bomb attack last year near Derry City Council's offices has been released unconditionally.

The 40-year-old was arrested on Tuesday and released on Wednesday.

Police released CCTV footage on Monday of a man they wanted to question. A pipe bomb and booby-trap bomb on a timer were both made safe by the Army.

The pipe bomb was left in a holdall and was at one point lifted by a Foyle Search and Rescue volunteer.

The booby-trap was attached to a bicycle that was chained to the railings at the back of the offices.

At the time, police said security forces were the target of the bomb plot.