Kieran McLaughlin charged with murder of Barry McCrory

A 58-year-old man has appeared at Londonderry Magistrates Court charged with the murder of Barry McCrory in the city on 10 October.

Kieran McLaughlin, of Elaghmore Park in Derry, spoke only to confirm his name and say that he understood the charges.

There was no application for bail and he was remanded in custody to appear again by video-link next month.

Mr McCrory, who was 35, was shot dead in a flat in Shipquay Street in Derry city centre.

Mr McLaughlin is also charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition.

A police officer confirmed there was no terrorist-related aspect to the case.

The accused was cheered by supporters outside the court as he arrived and left.