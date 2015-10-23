Garvagh break-in: Elderly couple held by gang armed with poker

An elderly couple have been held by a gang armed with a poker at their home in County Londonderry.

Four men wearing masks entered the property on the Boleran Road in Garvagh about 20:00 BST on Thursday.

Two of the men, armed with a screwdriver and poker, held the couple in the kitchen while the others ransacked the house.

The gang left a short time later but police said it was unclear at this stage if anything was taken.

The couple, a man in his 90s and a woman in her 70s, were not physically harmed during the incident, but were treated for shock.

Police have appealed for anyone who saw a white coloured pick-up type vehicle being driven on the Boleran Road or in the general Garvagh area on Thursday to contact them.

DUP MLA for East Londonderry, Adrian McQuillan, said: "I totally condemn those responsible for this barbaric act of burglary and appeal to anyone with information to bring it forward to the PSNI."