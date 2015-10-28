Londonderry accountant James Joesph Heaney jailed for £70k fraud

A Londonderry accountant has been jailed after pleading guilty to charges relating to a £70,000 VAT, tax credit and mortgage fraud.

James Joseph Heaney, 46, from Spruce Meadows committed 19 offences between October 2011 and February 2013.

Londonderry Crown Court heard how Heaney falsely presented himself as a director of a fast food company in the city.

He will serve six months in prison and further six months on licence.

The investigations in to his offending began in February 2013 when Mr Heaney contacted HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) and reported to them that he had submitted erroneous VAT returns.

The judge said he had deliberately concealed from the company directors their true VAT liabilities and instead pocketed the money.

Heaney was acting on behalf of the Hill Billy Fried Chicken outlet at Strand Road.

He deliberately changed the payee on company cheques to his own name and lodged the monies due to HMRC from the company into his own bank account.

The court was told that Heaney also involved his son and daughter in his offending to enable them to get mortgages to buy two houses, one at Elmwood Terrace and the other at Drumleck Drive.

Mr Heaney told Lloyds Bank that the houses were for private residential purposes, but instead he rented them out to students after submitting false totals from the earnings of his son and daughter.

The judge said the directors of the company were unaware of Heaney's offending and that he had deposited their HMRC liabilities into his own account.

The judge added that in passing sentence he took into consideration the defendant's personal circumstances, that he was a broken man as a result of his bankruptcy, that he had health problems and that he and his wife had adopted an autistic child.