50,000 attend Derry Strabane Halloween festival and fireworks

Image caption The fireworks display is the highlight of Halloween night in Derry

Around 50,000 people attended the Halloween festival in Londonderry and Strabane over the weekend.

The figures came from Derry City and Strabane District Council, which said that this year's celebrations have been the most successful ever.

Highlights of the event included 'The Rise of the River Gods' parade.

In October, the city was named the world's best Halloween spot in a poll by American newspaper USA Today.

Revellers in Strabane also enjoyed Halloween celebrations with a fireworks display over the River Mourne.

'Phenomenal Success'

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Elisha McCallion, said the numbers attending had surpassed all expectations.

"Council pulled out all the stops this year to wow locals and visitors alike with a magnificent Halloween programme over the three day festival which led up to the spectacular carnival parade and fireworks display.

"The 'Rise of the River Gods' theme really captured the public's imagination and, it was fantastic to see people of all ages enjoying the family-friendly atmosphere."

Image caption Who ya gonna call?

Image caption Send in the clowns..

Image caption This couple really got into the Halloween spirit

Image caption From flowerpot men to flowerpot women