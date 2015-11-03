Donegal petrol station robbery: Staff threatened at gunpoint
- 3 November 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Staff at a petrol station in County Donegal have been threatened at gunpoint by two men during a robbery.
It happened at a shop on the Circular Road in Letterkenny just before 22:00 GMT on Monday.
The two men, one armed with a firearm, entered the business. They left with a sum of money.
No one was injured and there have been no arrests.