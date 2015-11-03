Donegal petrol station robbery: Staff threatened at gunpoint

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The two men stole the till from the shop

Staff at a petrol station in County Donegal have been threatened at gunpoint by two men during a robbery.

It happened at a shop on the Circular Road in Letterkenny just before 22:00 GMT on Monday.

The two men, one armed with a firearm, entered the business. They left with a sum of money.

No one was injured and there have been no arrests.