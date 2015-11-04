Derry man charged with throwing petrol bombs
- 4 November 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 27-year-old man from Londonderry has been charged with with making and throwing petrol bombs.
He is also charged with arson, endangering life; criminal damage and disorderly behaviour.
The charges are in connection to an incident on Monday night when petrol bombs were allegedly thrown at a Land Rover leaving Strand Road police station.
He will appear at Londonderry Magistrates Court later today.