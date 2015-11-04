Derry man charged with throwing petrol bombs

  • 4 November 2015

A 27-year-old man from Londonderry has been charged with with making and throwing petrol bombs.

He is also charged with arson, endangering life; criminal damage and disorderly behaviour.

The charges are in connection to an incident on Monday night when petrol bombs were allegedly thrown at a Land Rover leaving Strand Road police station.

He will appear at Londonderry Magistrates Court later today.