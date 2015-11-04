Car set on fire at Derry City Cemetery

Image copyright Sinn Féin Image caption Car was set on fire on Tuesday evening

A Londonderry woman whose mother was buried three days ago said she is angry at vandals who burnt a car just yards from her mother's grave.

Police received a report of a silver Corsa on fire at Derry City Cemetery at about 17:00 GMT on Tuesday.

There has been a call for a security review at the city cemetery. Evelyn Cassidy said she felt sorry for the people involved.

"The more I thought about it, the more I pitied them."

'Frightening'

Ms Cassidy said she did not want more security for what should be a peaceful place.

"I was really angry and all I could think was how could somebody do this?

"It did play on my mind a lot last night, my mum isn't dead a week and ... it really panicked me that the wood that her flowers were laid on could have gone on fire."

Sinn Féin councillor Kevin Campbell said he was shocked by the incident. He said Derry and Strabane District Council may need to revise security at the cemetery in the future.

The car is believed to have been purchased and used by youths in the city over the weekend.

Image caption Kevin Campbell has called for a security review at the cemetery

"These people need to give themselves a shake, what do they get? A few minutes of fun and leave the rest of this city traumatised," said Mr Campbell.

"This has never happened before. It's an area where people come to be with their loved ones that have passed away."

One woman told the BBC she was "distressed" by what had happened.

"I also met a young girl kneeling by the graveside about 20 feet from where the car was. Obviously she was very distressed," said Mr Campbell.