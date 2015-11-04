Petrol bombs: Londonderry man in custody for throwing devices at police

A man has been remanded in custody charged with making and throwing petrol bombs at a police Land Rover in Londonderry.

Jason Doherty, 27, from Elmwood House, Northland Avenue, faces six charges.

CCTV footage showed the defendant lifting three petrol bombs and throwing them at a Land Rover at Strand Road police station on Monday.

A police officer told the court that two of the devices ignited.

The court was told that the defendant threw the devices in full view of members of the public who were nearby and then ran off.

He was arrested a few minutes later and when the police searched his flat they found bottles of white spirits, sugar, and bottles with pieces of cloth stuffed into the neck, the court heard.

A police officer said the petrol bombs were made of white spirits and sugar mixed with the liquid.

A defence solicitor said the circumstances were "bizarre in the extreme" and that the defendant had no recollection of his actions nor did he remember making the devices.

He said the defendant was "not someone who bore ill-will" towards the police and he had apologised for his actions.

Mr Doherty will reappear at Londonderry Magistrates Court on 26 November.