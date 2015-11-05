Second arrest after teenager injured by a firework

  • 5 November 2015

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a teenager was injured by a firework in Ballykelly, County Londonderry, at Halloween.

He has also been questioned about having fireworks without a licence and causing criminal damage.

He was released on bail pending further enquiries.

It is the second arrest following the incident.