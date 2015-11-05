Second arrest after teenager injured by a firework
- 5 November 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a teenager was injured by a firework in Ballykelly, County Londonderry, at Halloween.
He has also been questioned about having fireworks without a licence and causing criminal damage.
He was released on bail pending further enquiries.
It is the second arrest following the incident.