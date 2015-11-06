Altnagelvin Hospital: Man jailed for attacking police officer

A Londonderry man has been jailed for four months for attacking a police officer at Altnagelvin hospital.

Philip Devenney, 25, from Riverview Terrace, tried to bite the officer on the hand in the accident and emergency unit in August.

Staff had to close the doors of the unit to prevent Devenney from entering the main hospital.

Devenney struggled with police as they attempted to escort him from hospital.

A defence barrister said a pre-sentence report outlining Devenney's life setting was "as sad a report" as he had ever read.