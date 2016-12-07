Man jailed for murdering ex-lover to be retried

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Mrs Millican, a 51-year-old mother of four, was shot in the chest at her workplace in March 2011

A man jailed for murdering his ex-partner in a laundrette has had his conviction quashed for a second time.

Fred McClenaghan, 54, now faces a retrial over the killing.

Marion Millican, a 51-year-old mother of four, was shot in the chest at her workplace in Portstewart, County Londonderry in March 2011.

No further details of the decision reached by the Court of Appeal in Belfast can be reported for legal reasons.

The victim had been in a relationship with McClenaghan, formerly of Broad Street in Magherafelt, Co Derry, which ended months before the killing.

He was found guilty of the murder following a previous retrial in 2014 and ordered to serve 16 years in prison.

But on Wednesday the Court of Appeal ruled the conviction should be quashed.

Judges also decided it was in the public interest to order a second retrial on the murder charge.

A reporting ban has been imposed on the reasons for their decision until the fresh trial is complete.