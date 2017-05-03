Derry family shaken after arson attack at home
An elderly woman and her family have been left shaken after an arson attack in Londonderry.
It happened in the Lower Bennett Street area of the city at about 01:40 BST on Wednesday.
A pillow was placed against the gas mains of the house and set on fire. Bernard McDaid has known the family for 40 years and said that he is outraged.
"This family have never done anybody any harm. I can't understand why anyone would want to do this," he said.
"You really couldn't get nicer people. It is ridiculous what has happened."
Police have appealed for information.