Police officer injured after being dragged along road by car

A police officer has been injured after being dragged along the road by a car in Newtownstewart, County Tyrone.

Police stopped the Honda car in the Mourne Park area just before 23:00 GMT on Tuesday.

While police officers were speaking to the driver, he drove off.

The officer was dragged along the road before being thrown off the moving vehicle. He sustained cuts and bruises to his head and body.

A short time later, other police officers in the area stopped a car on the Old Castle Road and arrested a 17-year-old youth on suspicion of a number of motoring offences.

He remains in police custody.