Northern Ireland

County Down: Pedestrian who died in crash was Keith McWilliams

Police at scene of the accident Image copyright Newraypics
Image caption Police closed the Rostrevor Road following the incident

The man who died in a crash in County Down on Wednesday was 66-year-old Keith McWilliams.

It happened when Mr McWilliams was walking along the Rostrevor Road in Warrenpoint at 10:30 BST.

It is understood the victim was hit by a trailer that was being towed by a lorry.

It has been reported that Mr McWilliams was originally from Newry but had moved to Warrenpoint a number of years ago.

The police are appealing for witnesses to call 101.