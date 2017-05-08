6m euro Donegal lottery win unclaimed

Image caption Michael Gallagher, left, celebrates with colleagues after the winning ticket was sold in his shop, Mickey Joe's Country Store in Carrigart

One of Saturday night's two winning Irish lotto tickets was sold in a seaside village in Donegal.

The winning jackpot ticket, worth more than 6m euros (£5m), was sold in Mickey Joe's Country Store in Carrigart.

The village - which has a population of just a few hundred - has a lucky history, having sold a winning lottery ticket that fetched more than 2m euro just last year.

Shop owner Michael Gallagher said he had no idea who the lucky winner is.

"When they told me the news they had to repeat it a couple of times because I couldn't believe it," he said.

The picturesque coastal area around the Donegal village is a hotspot for tourists, with many crossing the border from Northern Ireland each year.

"It could very well be someone from Northern Ireland," he said.

The holder of the second winning ticket, sold in the Topaz Service Station in Athlone in County Westmeath, has also yet to come forward.

The winning numbers were 3, 7, 17, 21, 22 and 28, and the bonus ball was 2.

'Excited'

Helen McBride was working in Mickey Joe's when the ticket was sold on Saturday night.

"Everyone is so excited and I am just delighted for whoever has won it," she said.

National Lottery Chief Executive, Dermot Griffin, said: "With so many winners from Saturday, it is so important that everybody checks their tickets to see if they hold winning numbers.

"We are looking forward to meeting the big Jackpot winners in National Lottery headquarters in the next few days."