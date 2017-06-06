Police on mission to 'boldly go' and track down stolen Star Trek cards

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The owner may be hoping for the PSNI to "make it so".

Police in Londonderry are on a mission to boldly go and track down about 3,800 Star Trek trading cards of "quite a high value".

"I canny change the laws of physics, but I can try and return stolen property and solve crimes." PSNI Foyle's Facebook page posted, Scotty style.

The cards from the hit sci-fi series were stolen on Monday.

They are galactic treasure for Trekky fans.

They range in price from £1 to a couple of hundred pounds on online auction sites.

In their post, police used a number of fans' favourite quotes including: "The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few, or the one" and "Live long and prosper".

Image copyright PSNI/Facebook Image caption It's a burglary, but not as we know it...

Police in Derry achieved success with a similar post when they appealed for the safe return of a stolen dog, called Pixie.