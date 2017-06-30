Gerard Quinn: Boy, 17, sentenced over unlawful killing

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Gerard Quinn was a 24-year-old father of one

A teenager from Londonderry has been sentenced to six years for the unlawful killing of a man and seriously wounding his brother.

The offences took place in May 2016 when Gerard Quinn, 24, was stabbed in the neck with a broken bottle which severed his jugular vein.

His twin brother, Michael, was also wounded.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to his age, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and wounding.

The boy, who was 16 at the time of the offences, will serve three years in custody and a further three on licence.

Gerard Quinn was stabbed in the front garden of a house at Milldale Crescent in the Currynierin area of Derry.

Image caption Gerard Quinn was assaulted at Milldale Crescent in Derry

Detective Chief Inspector Michael Harvey said: "Our thoughts today are very much with the Quinn family who are still coming to terms with the loss of their loved one.

"Gerard was a beloved son and brother and a doting father to his three-year-old daughter. While I hope today's sentencing goes some way to bringing them some closure, they will still face a lifetime without their loved one - a life sentence.

"Gerard Quinn was denied a future with his family and his daughter, not to mention all of the other important life events he will now not get to experience.

"I hope today's sentence acts as a deterrent to others who may think about getting involved in violence. The consequences are plain to see."