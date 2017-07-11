Londonderry police investigate death of boy, aged six

Image caption Police arrested a man after the incident on Tuesday morning

Police are investigating the death of a six-year-old boy in Londonderry.

Donnacadh Maguire was found with significant injuries in Tyrconnell Street shortly before 10:30 BST on Tuesday.

He was taken to hospital, where he later died. A man has been arrested.

Image caption Tyrconnell Street, where in the boy was found, remains closed

The police said it was "possible" that the boy's injuries "were sustained as the result of a collision with a vehicle".

However, the PSNI added: "We are working to establish exactly what happened and we are keen to speak to witnesses".

Insp O'Brien said: "I would ask anyone who was on Tyrconnell Street this morning between 10am and 10.30am to please get in touch."