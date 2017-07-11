Londonderry police investigate death of boy, aged six
Police are investigating the death of a six-year-old boy in Londonderry.
Donnacadh Maguire was found with significant injuries in Tyrconnell Street shortly before 10:30 BST on Tuesday.
He was taken to hospital, where he later died. A man has been arrested.
The police said it was "possible" that the boy's injuries "were sustained as the result of a collision with a vehicle".
However, the PSNI added: "We are working to establish exactly what happened and we are keen to speak to witnesses".
Insp O'Brien said: "I would ask anyone who was on Tyrconnell Street this morning between 10am and 10.30am to please get in touch."