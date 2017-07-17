Woman dies after Limavady house fire

Image caption The woman was found dead at the scene.

A woman in her 50s has died following a house fire in County Londonderry.

The blaze at Grange Park, Limavady, was reported at 06:25 BST on Monday.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said: "A passer-by noticed smoke coming from the house and alerted the emergency services."

The passer-by also heard a smoke alarm. Three fire crews went to the house but the fire was already out.

The woman died at the scene.

NIFRS said an investigation into the cause of the fire is under way and added that their "thoughts are with the family and friends of the lady who has died".