Gregory Campbell describes Derry festival as 'Gasyard failure'

Image caption In 1993, residents of the Bogside and Brandywell came together with community organisations to organise a community festival

East Londonderry MP Gregory Campbell has described a community festival in Londonderry as the 'Gasyard failure'.

He made the comments on his Facebook page on Tuesday night.

Mr Campbell highlighted two events which are featuring at this year's Gasyard Féile in August.

There will be a photographic exhibition of photos from the late Sinn Féin deputy First Minister, Martin McGuinness, and a talk given by former Labour MP, George Galloway.

Sinn Féin MLA Raymond McCartney said the remarks were "crass, offensive and completely lacking in respect".

Mr Campbell said: "The Gasyard failure should be a real bundle of laughs this year.

"First Marty's photos (don't know if there will be the obligatory warning at start in case those of a nervous disposition are viewing) then the serial election loser George (the cat) Galloway.

"Roll up, roll up get your tickets please!"

The Gasyard Féile is a community festival in Londonderry which was founded in 1993.

It is a celebration of the community and arts in the North West.

Sinn Féin MLA Raymond McCartney said: "These comments are another example of the DUP's Gregory Campbell's total and utter disrespect for the Irish language with his offensive comments about the Gasyard Féile.

'Curry my yogurt'

"Sadly, this is not the first time Gregory Campbell has insulted the Irish language community with his offensive anti-Irish mockery.

"His disgraceful comments and mockery are also at odds with recent comments made by the DUP leadership following meetings with sections of the Irish language community.

"Gregory Campbell also showed a lack of respect for others with his crass and offensive comments about the late Martin McGuinness and clearly at odds with his party leader's attendance at Martin's funeral."

In 2014, Mr Campbell was accused of mocking the Irish language when he used the phrase "Curry my yoghurt" in the Northern Ireland Assembly.

It was a reference to the Irish phrase "go raibh maith agat," which means "thank you".

In July DUP MLA Edwin Poots addressed a gathering in County Donegal in Irish. He was speaking at a discussion at the MacGill Summer School in Glenties about north-south relationships.

In April, DUP party leader Arlene Foster said thank you in Irish during a visit to a school.