Derry police reviewing response to 'gang shootings'

Image copyright PSNI Image caption Police released a picture of a bullet used in the attack, which they described as 'brutal and horrific'

Londonderry police are reviewing how to respond to attacks by "criminal gangs tarnishing the image of our city".

It comes as police blamed dissident republicans for a shooting in the city's Bogside area on Tuesday night.

A man shot four times by masked men in Lisfannon Park was treated by locals who "plugged his bullet wounds with towels", police said.

The 33-year-old was treated for wounds to his legs and abdomen; his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

"This is just brutality in our community," Supt Gordon McCalmont told BBC Radio Foyle. "There can be no justification for this."

"I'm very concerned about these recent developments.

"I'm in no doubt that violent dissident republicans inflicted this attack on our community.

"I accept there are real challenges addressing these gangs but this is an area that we invest in very heavily."