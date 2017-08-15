Ryan McBride mural unveiled in Londonderry

Image caption The mural is on the wall of the Long Tower Youth Club in Londonderry

A new mural dedicated to the former Derry City captain Ryan McBride has been unveiled in Londonderry.

Hundreds of people gathered in the Brandywell on Monday to celebrate the life of the 27-year-old who died suddenly in March.

The event was organised as part of Gasyard Feile 2017.

Lexie McBride, Ryan's father, said the past few months have revealed what an influence his son had on the community.

"It is unbelievable. I never thought he was that much thought of.

Image caption Family members and team mates attended the event

"He just loved football."

Nicky Low, who is a midfielder for Derry City football club, said that Ryan is always in their thoughts.

"Obviously we play every game but he is always with us.

"There are pictures up of him in the changing room before every game," he said.

"He will always be with us in spirit."