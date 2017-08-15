Police and members of the public attacked near Londonderry bonfire

Image caption The Housing Executive has installed protective fencing beside houses in the Bogside ahead of a bonfire on Tuesday night

Police officers and members of the public came under attack with bottles and petrol bombs in Londonderry on Monday night.

The police were dealing with disorder in the Lecky Road area near the site of a controversial bonfire.

Supt Gordon McCalmont said that people who were on the city walls were attacked with bottles and rocks.

Police who were then deployed to prevent further disorder were attacked with petrol bombs and other missiles.

'Dangerous behaviour'

No-one sustained any injuries. Supt McCalmont said that his type of behaviour cannot be tolerated.

"Tonight will see the lighting of the bonfire and I would appeal to those in the community to use their influence to control the situation," he said.

"I would like to reassure the community that we will deploy the necessary resources to detect and deter those responsible.

"Local residents do not want this kind of activity on their doorsteps and I would urge those engaged in violence and criminal damage to stay at home."

Sinn Féin councillor Patricia Logue condemned the disorder.

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption The bonfire, which reached 20ft (6m) in height, was built in the middle of a main road in Derry last year

"The community don't want this and it is very dangerous behaviour."

Bonfires are traditionally lit on 15 August in some nationalist areas to mark the Feast of the Assumption.

In recent years, efforts have been made to replace the bonfire with family fun days and live music.

The bottom of the Lecky Road flyover in the Bogside was partially blocked last August by a 20ft (6m) high bonfire.

On Monday afternoon, the Housing Executive installed protective fencing beside houses in the Bogside ahead of the bonfire on Tuesday night.

It took the move on the request of Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Young people who are behind the bonfire defended their actions to build it, despite concerns from the local community.

Efforts by community workers to encourage people to attend an alternative event at the Gasyard Feile broke down last week.