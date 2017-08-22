Londonderry alert after suspicious object found
Police are currently at the scene of a security alert in Londonderry following the discovery of a suspicious object on Monday night.
A number of people have been out of their homes overnight.
The police say it began when a suspect object was found at Heron Way.
Part of the estate remains cordoned off.