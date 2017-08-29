Buncrana GAA club becomes flood hub

Image copyright Brian Hutton/PA Image caption Clean up operations underway at Cockhill Bridge in Buncrana, County Donegal, after heavy rain left a trail of destruction

A GAA club in Buncrana in County Donegal has become a hub for those displaced by the floods that hit the north-west last week.

A number of families have not yet been able to secure accommodation, said the club's Its health and wellbeing officer, Aine Daly.

An estimated 200 homes were damaged by flood waters in Donegal.

Six main bridges and many smaller ones, as well as numerous stretches of road, were damaged.

Buncrana Mayor Jack Murray said 47 families were still displaced while almost 300 roads were in need of repair.

Soldiers from the Irish Defence Forces were sent to the area to help clean up both public and private properties.

Image caption Daniel O'Donnell and other country stars are to give their services free of charge

More than 100 people were rescued from cars and houses in Donegal, Tyrone and Londonderry after 63% of August's average rainfall fell within nine hours last Tuesday and Wednesday.

Country legend Daniel O'Donnell is to play a benefit concert in aid of people in Donegal who were badly affected by the torrential rain.

He will join a host of fellow country singers, including Nathan Carter, in Flood Aid for Inishowen, in Letterkenny on Saturday.

All of the artists have offered their services free of charge. All proceeds, after costs, will go to the Red Cross.