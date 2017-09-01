Translink launches new Foyle Metro bus service in Derry

Image copyright Translink Image caption The service features a new-look red bus fleet

Translink has launched a new bus service in Londonderry.

'Foyle Metro' is a major development for the city's public transport network.

The new-look red bus fleet marks the end of an era for the Ulsterbus blue & white buses in the city.

The new fleet of 19 buses represents an investment of more than £3 million. The service will operate from Friday across 14 bus corridors on a simplified route network.

Image copyright Translink Image caption Chris Conway, (right, pictured with Maoliosa McHugh) said the Foyle Metro experience was designed based on customer feedback

Translink is working with the Department for Infrastructure and Derry City and Strabane District Council to deliver road infrastructure improvements in the city.

"The people of told us they wanted a modern and attractive bus service that reflects and supports the city's prosperity," said Translink Group Chief Executive Chris Conway.

"We've used their feedback to design the 'Foyle Metro' experience, its new-look, routes and timetables.

"As a major local employer delivering more than 270 jobs in the North West, Foyle Metro will also help secure a successful future for our business here."

Tony McDaid, who has been a Translink bus driver in Derry for more than 30 years, said he had followed in the footsteps of his father, who worked as a driver, inspector and manager for 45 years.

"I have been here since 1987 and the city was a lot smaller in those days.

"In the old buses when I was driving they had no heat, no powered steering and hard plastic seats."

New Translink Foyle Metro timetables are now available online and in-station.