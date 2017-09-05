Northern Ireland floods: Queen sends condolences to victims

Image copyright PA Image caption Londonderry residents described roads turning into rivers and cars floating past their windows

The Queen has sent a message of support to victims of last month's flooding in Northern Ireland's north west.

The letter was addressed to the Lord Lieutenant of County Londonderry, Denis Desmond, who then hand delivered it to the YMCA in Drumahoe.

It said the Queen had been saddened to learn of the "devastating" flooding and conveyed her sympathy to those affected.

Image copyright Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Image caption The Queen said she was saddened to hear about the flooding

Willie Lamrock, general secretary of the YMCA, said it would "lift spirits".

The north west is still counting the cost after roads and bridges crumbled, cars were washed away and homes were destroyed in the storms.

Derry City and Strabane District Council is continuing to appeal for those affected to apply for financial assistance.

'Gives us a lift'

The council has received hundreds of requests for help and assessors have visited the vast majority of properties affected.

Image caption Owners had to abandon their cars after being rescued

"We got a very special letter at the YMCA, hand delivered by Denis Desmond, CBE," Mr Lamrock told BBC Radio Foyle.

"It was a message from Her Majesty The Queen to commiserate with all, in the times of the floods and the stress.

Image copyright Willie Lamrock

"She also thanked the community, voluntary and the statutory services for all the work that they did. So it was a nice thought to get from Her Majesty."

"It gives us a lift to know that we are on everyone's radar out there and we know we have a lot of support across the country," Mr Lamrock added.

Image caption Hundreds of people lost possessions in the floods

On Sunday, Irish singer Daniel O'Donnell helped organise a fund raising concert for those affected by floodwaters in County Donegal.

Nearly £30,000 was donated to the Irish Red Cross.