Primrose cafe to create 40 new jobs in Londonderry

The Primrose cafe group is to create 40 new jobs as part of a major expansion in Derry.

The family-run business is due to open its new premises on the Strand Road at the end of October.

The roles will be a mixture of full and part-time, including chefs, waiting staff, baristas and bakers.

The first Primrose cafe was opened in 2012 with four staff. The company now employs 38 people across two locations at Carlisle Road and Atlantic Quay.

The husband-and-wife team behind it, Ciaran and Melanie Breslin, said it was an exciting new development.

"Primrose is our life and soul," said Ciaran Breslin. "Everything revolves around Primrose, so to see the new premises coming together is so exciting for us.

"We're constantly trying to evolve the business and stay ahead of trends, so we're confident this will be the start of something completely new for Derry."

'Vibrant industry'

The Breslins also own butchers shops at Whitehouse retail park and Lisnagelvin shopping centre in the Waterside.

"Derry's become a real food destination, and it's wonderful to be part of that," said Melanie Breslin.

"The Strand Road has been very derelict these past few years, and with the new hotel under construction and two new bars it's great to see a bit of life coming back into the area."

Primrose has been supported by the North West Regional College's Foodovation centre, which nurtures and develops food businesses across Ireland.

Its general manager, Brian McDermott, said it was one of the centre's success stories.

"Any jobs in the hospitality sector have to be welcomed, and this goes to show just how vibrant the food and drink industry is in Derry at the moment," he said.