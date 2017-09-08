Strabane family's wait for home 'traumatic'

Image caption Paul McGinley wants an 'adapted' house for his family

A County Tyrone family, who have been on a waiting list for social housing for almost a decade, have described their experience as "traumatic".

Father-of-six Paul McGinley, who has two children with autism, wants a home that caters for his children's needs.

They are currently living in Artigarvan but have asked for a house in Strabane.

The Housing Executive (NIHE) has said it has made three offers of housing to the family, all of which were turned down.

Earlier this week, the NIHE announced that it would be investing £30.5m in social housing for the north west area over the next year.

It includes grant aid to housing associations for development, maintenance and upgrade work.

'Emotional needs'

The McGinley family had been in a house for a number of years before their landlord asked them to move out.

"We approached the Housing Executive to see if they could help," Mr McGinley told BBC Radio Foyle.

"It's extremely traumatic, the two autistic children hadn't a clue where they were or where they were supposed to be.

"Nine years we're on a waiting list as a family," he said.

In response, a NIHE spokesperson told the BBC: "This tenant has been made three offers of permanent accommodation in Strabane town, including most recently, a four-bedroom house in the area of choice in 2015.

"However, all these offers were turned down. We will continue to work with this tenant to explore suitable housing solutions."

Mr McGinley, and his wife Stephanie, maintain they have only been offered two properties - and that they were not big enough for a family of eight.

"The two younger children can't be in the same room together," Mr McGinley explained. "The older one's condition lets him lash out at the younger one so they have to be monitored all the time.

"We have asked about the possibility of an adapted house, to meet the children's medical, emotional and physical needs. We're just looking for stability for the children."

The NIHE investment plan highlights key housing issues in the north west as affordability, private rented sector growth, fuel poverty, public expenditure cuts, and the growth in the number of elderly citizens.

They expect the population of the Derry City and Strabane District Council area to increase to 150,520 people by 2023.