Image copyright Christ Church Image caption The organ was installed back in 2000, four years after the previous organ was destroyed in a fire

Vandals who broke into a Londonderry church have smashed windows and damaged an organ reputed to be one of the most beautiful in Ireland.

The break-in at Christ Church on Infirmary Road was discovered late on Tuesday.

A decanter used in Holy Communion services was also stolen.

Police have yet to establish a motive for the attack, which the Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, the Right Rev Ken Good, has described as "sacrilege".

Image copyright Christ Church Image caption A stained glass window was smashed in the attack

The vandals are believed to have broken in through one of the church's stained-glass windows, before smashing a panel behind the organ, said Archdeacon Robert Miller, the rector of the Christ Church, Culmore, Muff and Saint Peter's group of Church of Ireland parishes.

"They climbed in behind the organ and used broken glass, probably from bottles of altar wine which they'd smashed, to cut parts of the mechanism which makes the organ work," he said.

Archdeacon Miller said the organ at the Infirmary Road church was likely to be out of action for some time.

Image copyright Christ Church Image caption Vandals smashed their way through a wooden panel and caused extensive damage to the church organ

"Our church organist was heartbroken when he saw the extent of the damage," he said.

"The instrument was installed in 2000, four years after the previous organ had been destroyed in a fire. So, this latest act of vandalism has come as a severe blow to us."

Bishop Good said he "felt deeply" for the parishioners of Christ Church.

"I can assure them that the people who would perpetrate such an outrage are small in number and in no way represent the vast, vast majority in our community who want to live in peace and harmony."