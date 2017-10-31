Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Performers made a colourful trail on the carnival parade

Tens of thousands of people celebrated in Londonderry in what was billed as the biggest Halloween party in Europe.

The annual four-day festival, organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council, got under way on Saturday.

It ended on Tuesday evening with a street carnival parade and fireworks display over the River Foyle.

Image caption Londonderry's celebrations were billed as the biggest Halloween party in Europe

Musicians, dancers, circus performers and street acts joined hundreds of children from the area in a colourful trail through the city.

Mayor Maolíosa McHugh congratulated those who took part in the parade, saying he was astounded by their talents.

"I particularly enjoyed the opportunity to meet with the performers before they set off on the parade through the city on Halloween night," he added.

"It shows the wealth of performing talent that exists locally."

Aeidin McCarter, the council's head of culture, said she was delighted with the number of people who attended the events.

"It takes months of work on the ground to host an event of this magnitude," she said.

"It is extremely rewarding for our all our Council teams when the public give their backing to the programme by attending in such large numbers."

The parade began at the council offices at Queens Quay at 19:00 GMT and lasted about 90 minutes.

The route took in Boating Club Lane, Strand Road, Harbour Square Roundabout, the Foyle Embankment and Water Street.

Both the parade and fireworks display were streamed live on the BBC Radio Foyle Facebook page.

About 80,000 people attended last year's festival.