Masked gang break into Londonderry home

Image copyright PSNI Image caption The occupier was in the house at the time but was not injured.

Police have appealed for information after a masked gang, one of whom was believed to be armed with a gun, forced their way into a home in Londonderry.

The incident took place at 22:00 GMT in the Altcar Park area of the city.

The PSNI said the gang forced entry into the home and caused damaged to the property. The occupier was in the house at the time but was not injured.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

"At approximately 22:00 police received reports that a number of persons wearing balaclavas - one of whom was reported to be in possession of a firearm - forced entry into the property and caused damage to the inside of it before making off," said a PSNI spokesman.

"The occupier was at home but uninjured as a result of the incident."