Image copyright Derry City Tours Image caption Martin McCrossan received the Northern Ireland Tourist Board's tourism hero award in 2013

A memorial plaque in honour of the man described as the driving force of tourism in Londonderry is to be installed in the city.

Martin McCrossan, founder of Derry City Tours, died in 2015, aged 53.

Derry City and Strabane District Council agreed to grant planning permission for the memorial plaque on Wednesday.

Sinn Féin councillor Dan Kelly said the memorial would be a fitting tribute to Mr McCrossan's "lasting legacy."

Mr McCrossan, who received the Northern Ireland Tourist Board's tourism hero award in 2013, was described by the late deputy first minister Martin McGuinness as "driving force behind the tour industry in Derry."

The plaque will be erected on a plinth and placed outside Foyleside, where Mr McCrossan's walking tours of the city started.

It will read "Martin McCrossan Tourism Hero 1962-2015", and will include a written tribute: "A true champion and ambassador for the City.

"The driving force behind the tourism industry who left a lasting positive impression on everyone who met him."