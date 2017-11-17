SS Laurentic bell sells for £12,000

Image copyright DCSDC Image caption Derry City and Strabane Disrict Council will put the bell on public display

A bell salvaged from the wreck of a gold-carrying passenger ship sunk by a German mine in 1917 has sold at auction for £12,000.

More than 350 men perished when the SS Laurentic sank at the mouth of Lough Swilly in County Donegal.

Built in Belfast, the liner was used by the government to transport gold during World War One.

Derry City and Strabane District Council, who bought the bell, said it is an "unique artefact."

Image copyright Tower Museum Image caption Part of the bows of the Laurentic.

The council plans to put the bell on public display.

A spokeswoman said: "The bell is of interest to the public in view of our links with the Laurentic shipwreck and council is looking forward to showcasing it to the public in the very near future.

"It is anticipated that the bell will become a significant object in the planned Maritime Museum for Ebrington."

Image copyright Not Specified Image caption The SS Laurentic went down after it hit a German mine in Lough Swilly

The Laurentic was carrying more than 3,000 gold bars when it went down.

The majority have been recovered but gold estimated to be worth £10m remains on the bed of the Swilly.

Its bell, salvaged form Lough Swilly in 1979, was previously owned by Bembridge Maritime Museum in the Isle of Wight.