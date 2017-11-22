'Frantic rescue efforts' at Buncrana Pier

Image copyright Other Image caption The victims were, from left, Mark McGrotty, 12, and Evan McGrotty, 8, Sean McGrotty, 49, Ruth Daniels, 57, and Jodie Lee Daniels, 14

Five members of a Londonderry family drowned when their car slid off a County Donegal pier despite frantic rescue efforts, an inquest has heard.

Sean McGrotty, 49, his sons Mark, 12, and Evan, eight, his partner's mother Ruth Daniels, 57, and her 14-year-old daughter Jodie Lee Daniels died on 20 March 2016.

The family died when their car rolled into Lough Swilly at Buncrana.

Four-month old Rionaghac-Ann was the sole survivor.

The infant was rescued by former footballer Davitt Walsh who swam out to help the family after the car slipped into the water.

Mr McGrotty passed his infant daughter out of the window of the Audi Q7 moments before it sank.

Mr Walsh, who has since been awarded a gold medal for bravery at sea, was able to swim back to shore with the baby.

At the inquest in Buncrana, a statement he made to Irish police was read on Mr Walsh's behalf.

Image caption Davitt Walsh swam out to the car and rescued a four-month-old baby

"I could hear screams and shouting coming from the car," he said.

"I saw the driver trying to break the car window with his elbow, he broke the window.

"I said to him: 'Everyone needs to get out now.'

"The father passed the baby out the window, he sat on the ledge with his hands on the roof - I had to reach up to get the baby."

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The incident was one of the worst family tragedies along the Irish coastline, the coroner says

He said the car was "tilted with the front it under the water and the back wheel up".

"I then saw a young boy try to climb over the back of the driver's seat. I grabbed him by the hand but he was caught on something. The water started to gush into the car, I still had the boys hand but the car went under the water, nose first.

"I was struggling and had to let go. That was the last time I saw anyone else in the car.

"I had the baby in my hand and was trying to keep her above water, I swam the back stroke back to the car as this was the best way to keep the baby out of water."

Mr Walsh said he handed the baby to his girlfriend when he got back to the pier.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Davitt Walsh said he lay "exhausted" on Buncrana pier after saving the baby from drowning

"The algae was slippy and I had to push her and the baby up off the algae by wedging by feet in the rocks. My girlfriend took the baby to the car to try and get her warm. I was exhausted and lay on the slipway," he added.

Coroner Denis McCauley told Mr Walsh he had never heard such harrowing evidence.

Earlier the inquest heard from eyewitness Francis Crawford, the man who first called emergency services.

Mr Crawford said say it took 12 minutes from the time he called the emergency services until the car sank.

He said he could hear people and children screaming but wasn't sure how many people were in the car.

Mr Crawford said he then saw two adult bodies and a child's body float to the surface of the water.

"One of the adults looked to be trying to swim. That gave me hope that they could be saved," he added.

He said there was green algae on the slipway which was very slippy.

"As a local person I knew not to drive down that far but someone who was unfamiliar with the area would not have known not to," he said.

Mr Crawford's wife, Kay, also told the inquest she could hear screaming from the car.

Louise James, who is Mr McGrotty's partner, Mark and Evan's mother, Mrs Daniels' daughter and Jodie-Lee's sister, is at the inquest.

Ms James was in England at the time of the tragedy.

The incident was one of the worst family tragedies along the Irish coastline in living memory.

In his opening remarks, Dr McCauley said he and the jury of four men women and five men had "an important and solemn job to investigate the circumstances of a terrible tragedy".