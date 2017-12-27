Europe

Donegal: Pedestrian killed in Dunfanaghy crash

  • 27 December 2017
Garda car

A man has died after he was hit by a car in County Donegal.

The crash happened at Sandhill, Dunfanaghy at about 04:15 GMT this morning.

Gardaí (Irish police) said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. A man driving the car and two passengers, both women, were uninjured.

The road is closed to facilitate a forensic examination of the scene.

Related Topics