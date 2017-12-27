Donegal: Pedestrian killed in Dunfanaghy crash
- 27 December 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died after he was hit by a car in County Donegal.
The crash happened at Sandhill, Dunfanaghy at about 04:15 GMT this morning.
Gardaí (Irish police) said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. A man driving the car and two passengers, both women, were uninjured.
The road is closed to facilitate a forensic examination of the scene.