McCauley murder accused 'threatened'

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Paul McCauley died in a care facility nine years after being attacked

Threats have been made against a 30-year-old man charged with the murder of Catholic civil servant Paul McCauley, a court has been told.

The 29-year-old father of one from Londonderry died on 6 June 2015.

He sustained fatal head injuries when he was attacked by a loyalist gang in 2006.

Mr McCauley and a group of friends were attending a barbeque at Chapel Road in the Waterside area of the city.

Brian Matthew Gillon, whose address was given as Bonds Hill in the Waterside, appeared at a preliminary inquiry at Londonderry Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

When asked if he had anything to say to the murder charge, the 30-year-old replied: "No."

Defence barrister Sean Doherty accepted his client, who lives and works in England, had a prima facie case to answer.

Mr Doherty told the district judge that threats had been made against the defendant.

Mr Gillon was released on bail to attend Belfast Crown Court for his arraignment on a date yet to be fixed.

The defendant must reside at his Bonds Hill address or at an address in England approved by the PSNI.

He must also report to North Kent Police Station once a week.